Time magazine named 2025 artist

9 December 2025 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The prestigious American magazine Time has named Leonardo DiCaprio Artist of the Year, Azernews reports.

The magazine notes that DiCaprio “has built a career that many would envy.” The article recalls that, early in his career, few could imagine his acting potential in the 1993 film This Guy’s Life. It also highlights that Leonardo “has the rare gift of making choices that seem risky but ultimately prove brilliant,” and that “the world never tires of looking at his face.”

In 2025, DiCaprio starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Battle for Battle, which became a major hit with both critics and audiences worldwide. The role has been praised for showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor, further cementing his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most compelling performers.

Beyond his acting achievements, DiCaprio continues to be an outspoken advocate for environmental causes, using his platform to raise awareness about climate change and wildlife conservation, adding another layer to his already impressive legacy.