President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one and extended meetings with Chairman of Slovak National Council [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Speaker of the National Council welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

On December 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one and expanded meetings with Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, in Bratislava, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!