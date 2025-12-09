ASAN service to deploy AI for a third of call center inquiries

9 December 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the future, 30% of calls to ASAN Service’s call center will be handled by artificial intelligence, the agency announced, Azernews reports, citing Jeyhun Salmanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Chairman made the statement today during an international conference in Baku on “Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence.”

According to Salmanov, the initiative is already in a testing phase.

“In 2024, ASAN Service established its own Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Work in this direction is currently ongoing,” he said.