Azercell enhances Kinon app with AI-powered features

9 December 2025 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Leading mobile operator launches AI-based search and recommendation tools in Kinon

Azercell continues to expand its digital product portfolio with another market-first solution in Azerbaijan. By combining an intuitive interface with modern, high-quality content delivery, the company is redefining the TV-viewing experience for its users and making Kinon one of the country’s leading digital platforms.

With the latest upgrade, Azercell has integrated AI-driven capabilities into Kinon, introducing advanced search and personalized recommendation features. Implemented for the first time in Azerbaijan, the system allows users to discover movies, TV shows, and entertainment content using natural, everyday language. AI processes phrases such as “something funny for the evening,” “a relaxing series,” and “a movie with beautiful scenery,” and uses them - together with an analysis of user behavior - to deliver precise, personalized results. This functionality ensures seamless navigation, effortless content discovery, and an enriched viewing experience.

Kinon offers access to more than 260 local and international TV channels. In addition, global streaming platforms, including Premier, Viju, and Wink, are integrated into a single, unified ecosystem, providing users with unparalleled convenience.

Download the app: https://bit.ly/Kinon

Discover a smarter, faster, and fully personalized next-generation TV experience with Kinon’s AI capabilities.

For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kinon-plus.html