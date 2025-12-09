Game technologies advancement spotlighted by experts in Baku [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

The rapid growth of the global gaming industry has transformed it into one of the most influential creative sectors of our time. Beyond entertainment, games now shape cultural narratives, foster digital communities, and create new avenues for innovation.

For many countries, including Azerbaijan and fellow OIC member states, the industry represents both a dynamic cultural force and a promising field for economic development and youth engagement.

Fundamental to this transformation is the question of how gaming technologies can be advanced responsibly and collaboratively.

Ethical considerations, inclusivity, and the preservation of cultural heritage are increasingly seen as essential pillars for sustainable growth.

The panel session "Advancement and Cooperation Opportunities in Game Technologies" at the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 sought to address these issues, bringing together experts and practitioners from across the region to share insights and chart pathways for future cooperation.

The session was moderated by Vusal Karimli, founder of Gamepons. Speaking at the panel, Director of the Azerbaijan Film Agency Rashad Azizov stressed the importance of strengthening the digital bridge among younger generations. He noted the need to reinforce demands in the gaming industry:

"The gaming industry is a field loved by young people. Promoting this creative sector is essential. The gaming industry holds great significance for the future of cinema. During this event, we will also address the ethical aspects of the industry. We must strive to preserve our heritage."

Rasul Omarov, Director General of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, underlined that the festival brings together the region’s most important platforms and cultural events:

"The gaming industry has expanded worldwide, influencing young people's thinking. We must consider how to ensure the industry is fair and responsible. We need to support the creation of a healthy and inclusive gaming sector. Young people are striving to play a vital role in digital media. The industry is entering a crucial phase, and its development must be supported by clear values. Today's discussions will foster cooperation, helping us reach both regional and global markets."

Taleh Karimli, Head of the Innovation Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, stressed that the gaming industry is not limited to entertainment but also creates jobs:

"Technology hubs are entering the global market with strong ideas. In Azerbaijan, over the past few years, the innovative ecosystem has supported the growth of the gaming industry. We are working to support young talents. OIC countries have many strengths, and the potential here is significant. I believe the ideas we share will create opportunities for future cooperation and contribute to our cultural ecosystem."

Aygul Maratkizi, legal and strategy consultant on creative industries in Kazakhstan; Hande Karagüzel, art director of the game Ertugrul Ulukayin; Nikita Yudin, game ecosystem developer at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency; and Akmal Salikhov, business development director of Uzbekistan's East Games studio, shared the experiences of their respective countries and emphasised the importance of studying global trends.

The event continued with a lively question-and-answer session and further discussions.