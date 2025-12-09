Maintaining infrastructure critical for energy future, says SOCAR deputy VP

9 December 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" opened this week, bringing together more than 500 delegates from over 20 countries, including leading industry experts, company executives, and global technology providers, Azernews reports.

The event focuses on the latest developments in asset integrity management, corrosion mitigation, and protective coating technologies — areas increasingly vital to the energy sector’s future.

Speaking at the opening session, Deputy Vice President of SOCAR and Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operation highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining existing infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability.

He stressed that proper integrity management not only prevents incidents but also extends the lifespan of assets, reducing the need for new construction.

Maintains of existing infrastructure is not only about the cost, it is about the responsible use of materials and minimizing environmental impact.

The speaker added that each industrial project consumes significant natural resources, and maintaining current systems is essential for sustainability across the entire value chain: "Our aim in integrity management is to ensure sustainability."

Corrosion - described as a growing global threat - was another priority topic. The SOCAR representative emphasized that the challenge extends beyond the oil and gas sector and will remain significant even as companies transition to new energy systems.

"Corrosion causes economic losses and environmental damage, and improving our protective coatings is crucial. Though we have to concentrate on improving the coatings applied to our systems to prevent further corrosion. Of course, the industry also needs to advance new technologies," he said.

The conference features two main tracks: the Asset Integrity Conference and the Corrosion and Coatings Conference. The programme includes more than 50 technical sessions, several panel discussions, and extensive networking opportunities aimed at encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Over 50 speakers are delivering presentations, while more than 25 companies are showcasing advanced technological solutions. The event plays a key role in aligning regional industry practices with international standards, supporting safer, more efficient, and more sustainable infrastructure management across the energy sector.