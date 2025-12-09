Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 9 2025

Azerbaijan’s tourism momentum builds with major spike from Middle East

9 December 2025 18:33 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s tourism momentum builds with major spike from Middle East
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for travelers from the Middle East, with the latest figures showing a steady upward trend in arrivals, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more