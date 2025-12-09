Azerbaijan successfully represented at Mara'ee 2025 event in Bahrain [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Mara'ee 2025" event held in the Kingdom of Bahrain stood out as a remarkable occasion that brought together the country's ancient traditions, historical farming culture, and modern outlook, Azernews reports.

The word "Mara'ee" means pasture and vast living spaces, reflecting the rhythm of life, work culture, and community unity that have shaped Bahraini society over centuries. The festival is not limited to preserving national values and showcasing rich traditions; it also serves as a significant platform that strengthens intercultural ties in the region and attracts international attention.

On this prestigious stage, the program presented by the Azerbaijani delegation became one of the festival's brightest highlights.

According to the State Border Service (SBS) press center, the performances, featuring skilled horsemen, an orchestra distinguished by elegance and stage culture, and dance groups embodying every detail of national color were prepared under a unified concept. The result was an aesthetic and dynamic composition that drew great interest. These performances reflected the professionalism of the special ensembles operating within the cultural and creative sphere of the Azerbaijan State Border Service as well as their mission to represent the country with dignity on the international stage.

The complementary stage numbers were praised for their content, energy, and emotional impact, and were recognized as one of the longest and most memorable programs of the event.

This year's festival was attended by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who expressed his special gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation and shared his positive impressions of the program.

The successful presentation of the Azerbaijani delegation at "Mara'ee 2025" added another valuable contribution to the high-level promotion of the nation's culture, professional ensembles, and national values on the international arena.