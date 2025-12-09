Baku hosts international conference on Asset Integrity and Corrosion Management

9 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An international event dedicated to the security and operational reliability of critical assets in the oil and gas industry has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The conference titled “Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference” brought together leading industry experts, company executives and technology providers.

The event focused on the current state and recent advancements in asset integrity management, corrosion mitigation and protective coating technologies. Within the framework of the conference, participants are being presented with the major risks facing the industry, technical solutions, and international best practices.

The conference covers two main tracks: the Asset Integrity Conference and the Corrosion and Coatings Conference. The programme includes technical sessions, panel discussions, and networking meetings. This format aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and expand cooperation among specialists.

More than 500 delegates from over 20 countries are taking part in the event. Over 50 speakers are delivering presentations, while more than 25 companies are showcasing their technological solutions. In total, the programme features more than 50 technical sessions, several panel discussions and various networking activities.

The main goal of the conference is to contribute to the sustainable development of the energy sector in the Caspian region by promoting the application of best practices in environmental protection and reliable infrastructure operation. The event is regarded as an important platform for dialogue among professionals working in the oil and gas industry.