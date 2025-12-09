Handmade glass from Herat now sold worldwide

9 December 2025 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time, around 500 traditional, handcrafted glass pieces from Herat province in western Afghanistan have been exported to the United States and several European countries, marking a significant milestone for the city’s artisanal industry, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The glassware, renowned for its vibrant colors, high quality, and intricate hand-painted designs, has attracted international buyers, highlighting the rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of Herat’s artisans. Each piece reflects centuries-old techniques passed down through generations, making the collection not only functional but also a cultural treasure.

This successful export demonstrates Afghanistan’s untapped potential in the cultural and creative industries, opening new avenues for local artisans to reach global markets. Experts note that such initiatives could help preserve traditional crafts while providing sustainable economic opportunities for communities in Herat. There is also growing interest from luxury brands and art collectors worldwide, suggesting that Afghan glassware may soon become a sought-after commodity on the international stage.