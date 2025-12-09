Kazakhstan awaits foreign lab results before releasing final AZAL crash report

9 December 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is preparing to unveil the final conclusions on the tragic crash of an AZAL Embraer-190 near Aktau, but officials say the report will only be published after two foreign laboratories complete their examinations, Azernews reports.

This was confirmed by Kazakh media with reference to the Ministry of Transport, which emphasized that the external analyses are a mandatory component of the investigation’s final stage.

Under ICAO requirements, the final report on an air accident must be released within 12 months from the date of the incident, meaning the authorities are nearing the deadline for the December 2024 crash.

The Embraer-190 went down near the port of Aktau on December 25, 2024, with 67 people on board. Thirty-eight passengers, including six Kazakh citizens, lost their lives.

Beyond the human toll, the incident generated diplomatic strain between Azerbaijan and Russia, as the aircraft was reported to have been damaged while crossing Russian airspace, prompting questions and concerns that remain part of the ongoing review.