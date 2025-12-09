Religious discrimination rises in France

9 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A recent report by the NGO Defenders of Human Rights on the rise of religious discrimination in France has raised serious concerns among both the public and government authorities. The report warns that discrimination based on religious affiliation is increasingly tolerated and, in some cases, even perceived as normal, Azernews reports.

According to the Ipsos Institute’s Access to Rights survey, 7% of the population reported experiencing discrimination based on religion in the past five years, up from 5% in 2016. The report notes that discrimination occurs across multiple areas of life, including education, employment, housing, access to services, and social activism.

Discrimination is particularly pronounced among Muslims or those perceived as Muslim, with 34% reporting experiences of bias (compared to 27% in 2016), while among Christians, the figure remains at 4%. Muslim women are identified as the most vulnerable group: 38% reported discrimination, compared with 31% of Muslim men. Human rights activists highlight that 15% of women wearing religious symbols, particularly the hijab, have faced direct discrimination. Employment is cited as the sector most affected. Furthermore, 41% of individuals perceived as “Arab” reported religious discrimination, reflecting the overlap between religious and ethnic bias.

The report also emphasizes that discrimination often comes with abuse of power, including public insults, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic attacks, desecration of places of worship, and cyberattacks. Claire Hedon, head of Defenders of Human Rights, notes that such incidents can have profound consequences, including anxiety, social isolation, economic difficulties, and loss of trust in government institutions. The report highlights a paradox: some policies aimed at combating separatism may inadvertently reinforce these trends.

Data from the National Human Rights Commission for 2024 indicates that 24% of respondents interpret secularism as a ban on religious symbols in public spaces. The NGO argues that this reflects a misinterpretation of the principle established by the 1905 law on the separation of church and state, sometimes presenting secularism as a form of collective atheism used to restrict religious expression. To address this, the organization proposes including the topic of secularism in school curricula starting from elementary education.

Claire Hedon stressed that combating religious discrimination is not only a legal obligation but also essential for maintaining social cohesion in France. She urged government institutions and society at large to take the issue seriously and emphasized the importance of broader educational initiatives to foster tolerance and inclusion.

Report notes that while anti-discrimination laws exist, many victims hesitate to report incidents due to fear of stigma or lack of trust in authorities. Experts suggest that improving reporting mechanisms and public awareness campaigns could play a critical role in reducing discrimination and strengthening social cohesion.