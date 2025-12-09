Milli Majlis opens plenary meeting with wide ranging agenda

9 December 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The next plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Milli Majlis has officially commenced, marking another important step in the parliament’s review of key national legislative priorities, Azernews reports.

Members are set to consider 16 agenda items, with particular attention on the third reading of several draft laws forming part of the 2026 state budget package.

These discussions are expected to shape the financial and economic framework for the coming year, covering spending allocations, fiscal policy directions, and sectoral priorities for national development.

The session is being chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, who opened the meeting and initiated the review process for the day's legislative workload.