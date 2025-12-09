ICESCO Director-General to pay visit to Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

9 December 2025 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

On December 9, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik will visit the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting will take place to discuss topics such as the preservation of cultural heritage, expanding scientific collaboration, and enhancing mutual institutional support.

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation will be signed to promote Turkic-Islamic cultural heritage globally and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two organizations.

The discussions will also cover the impact of modern global challenges on cultural heritage, improving international mechanisms for its protection, and the importance of preparing nomination dossiers.

Furthermore, both sides will share ideas on increasing cooperation between ICESCO and the Foundation, as well as jointly advancing cultural heritage on the global stage. The visit will also include an artistic segment.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation began its activities following the decision made by Heads of States during the Astana Summit, held on September 11, 2015.

The Foundation's primary objectives are to protect, study, and promote Turkic culture and heritage through various support and funding activities, projects, and programs.

Several important international events, conferences, exhibitions and forums aimed at preserving and promoting the culture of Turkic speaking peoples and strengthening unity amongst its nations were organized since the establishment of the organisation with participation of high-level government officials.

As a result of the Foundation's growing number of partnerships in its member states and beyond, it already managed to sing Memorandum of Understandings with several international organisations and national institutions.