1th Vugar Hashimov Memorial kicks off in Khankandi [PHOTOS]

The 11th Vugar Hashimov Memorial has kicked off in Khankandi in honor of the late chess player and European champion Vugar Hashimov, Azernews reports.

The event, organized at the Congress Center, began with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem. Afterwards, a video clip about the history and geography of the Memorial was shown to the audience.

In his speech, Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, spoke about Vugar Hashimov's role in the history of Azerbaijani chess. He stated that the Memorial is not only a commemorative event but also a sign of deep respect for the late grandmaster. Gahramanov emphasized that since Khankandi's liberation from occupation, the city has successfully hosted many local and international competitions.

Mahir Mammadov, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, recalled that the 10th Vugar Hashimov Memorial was held in Shusha. He expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the support shown in organizing the tournament. Speaking about Vugar Hashimov's contributions to Azerbaijani chess, the FIDE Vice President said that his achievements continue to inspire young intellectual talents. He also noted that world-renowned chess players always eagerly participate in this tournament. Mammadov expressed confidence that the competition would be held at a high level and in a fair manner.

At the end of his remarks, the Federation President congratulated Rauf Mammadov, who has won all chess tournaments held in Azerbaijan this year.

Later, the memory of Vugar Hashimov's father, Qasim Hashimov — former Chairman of the Memorial's Organizing Committee, who passed away in January this year due to a tragic incident — was honored with a moment of silence.

Serkhan Hashimov, the current Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial, promised that the tournament would continue to be held in the future. He stated that hosting the event in Khankandi is a historic moment. Hashimov then officially declared the tournament open.

Chief Arbiter Rauf Hajili provided participants and guests with information about the tournament regulations. According to him, the Memorial will consist of rapid and blitz events. Both competitions will be held in two rounds, and the winner will be determined based on the total number of points scored.

Six chess players will compete in the rapid and blitz events of the tournament, organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The intellectual contenders, including Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Amin Tabatabaei (Iran), Vladimir Fedoseev (Slovenia), Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan), Rauf Mammadov, and Aydin Suleymanli will test their strength over two cycles.

Vugar Hashimov Memorial was first held in 2014. Since 2023, the tournament has held the status of a qualifying stage for the FIDE World Championship.

In 2024, the Vugar Hashimov Memorial took place in the city of Shusha.

Ian Nepomniachtchi, competing under the flag of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), outperformed all his rivals to take first place in the memorial tournament.

In the rapid competition, the grandmaster scored 10 points and added 9 points in blitz, ultimately finishing with a total of 19 points to win the tournament.

Uzbekistani player Nodirbek Abdusattorov (18 points) secured second place, while Azerbaijani representative Shakhriyar Mammadyarov (16 points) took third place.

Vugar Hashimov (1986-2014) made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011 and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.