Tofig Aliyev triumphs again at FaceOFF Int'l Gymnastics League [PHOTOS]

10 December 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani tumbler Tofig Aliyev has once again proven his mastery on the world stage, securing victory at FaceOFF International Gymnastics League held in Herning, Denmark, Azernews reports.

Competing against some of the world's top tumblers, Aliyev delivered an outstanding performance, earning him the championship title for the second consecutive year. The arena, filled with nearly 10,000 enthusiastic spectators, witnessed his exceptional skill, precision, and athletic confidence.

Tofig Aliyev, already celebrated as a World Champion in the team tumbling event and a silver medalist at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, showcased the same high-caliber form that has brought him global recognition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev has rapidly become one of the most prominent figures in international tumbling, earning titles and breaking world records.

The gymnast first gained national attention in 2017, when he won the Azerbaijan Tumbling Championship. That same year, he delivered a series of strong international results, finishing 4th in Saint Petersburg, 2nd in Stavropol, and capturing a victory in Krasnodar. He capped off the season with a gold medal at the Ukrainian Championship, marking him as a rising talent.

His progress continued on the continental stage. At the 2021 European Championships in Sochi, Tofig Aliyev helped the Azerbaijani team secure a bronze medal, reinforcing his status as a reliable team competitor.

In 2022, Tofig Aliyev finished second at the World Age Group Competitions in Sofia and went on to earn medals in three major national and international tournaments, including the British, Azerbaijani, and Baku championships. He added silver medals at both the Wawel International Tournament in Kraków and the European Championships in Rimini, strengthening his position among Europe's top tumblers.

The year 2023 marked a breakthrough. Tofig Aliyev became the United Kingdom Tumbling Champion in Birmingham, earned silver at the World Cup in Palm Beach, and repeated his silver success at Wawel 2023 in Krakoo. He later contributed to Azerbaijan's team gold at the Tumbling French Cup in Paris.

The tumbler continued his medal streak in 2024, winning individual silver and team gold at the European Championships in Guimaraes. In December, he claimed the title at the FaceOFF International Tournament in Herning, Denmark, one of the sport's most anticipated show events.

His greatest achievement came in 2025 at the World Games in Chengdu, where he earned a silver medal with 30.500 points. More importantly, Tofig Aliyev made gymnastics history by performing the world’s first officially recorded "full-full-full" (also known as "triple full"), a triple backflip with a complete twist in each somersault.

No gymnast had ever successfully executed this element in competition, making Tofig Aliyev's performance a landmark moment for the sport.