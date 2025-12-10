Baku hosts second day of Major Asset Integrity and Corrosion Conference

10 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The second day of the “Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference,” dedicated to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, has commenced in Baku.

Trend reports that the conference has brought together leading industry experts, company executives, and technology providers.

As on the first day, today’s agenda is also considered quite extensive. Throughout the event, discussions will focus on the current situation and innovations in asset integrity protection, corrosion prevention, and protective coating technologies. At the same time, the conference will present participants with the industry’s existing risks, technical solutions, and international best practices.

It should be noted that the event is attended by more than 500 delegates from over 20 countries. More than 50 speakers are delivering presentations at the conference, and over 25 companies are showcasing their technological solutions. In total, the program includes more than 50 technical sessions, several panel discussions, and various networking activities.