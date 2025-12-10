Baku hosts 'Culture and Law: Modern Challenges Forum'

10 December 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

"The Culture and Law: Modern Challenges" scientific-practical forum is currently being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The forum aims to examine contemporary challenges in Azerbaijan's legal and cultural sectors and to discuss recent developments in these areas.

Organized for the first time, the Culture and Law Forum provides a key platform for in-depth discussions on the new challenges facing the country's cultural and legal fields, as well as the relevant legal regulations.

During the forum, participants will discuss topics including "Culture and Law," "The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Our Cultural Values," and "The Role of Culture in the System of International Relations."

Experts and representatives of state institutions will engage in discussions on the preservation and development of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including ways to strengthen the legal framework supporting the country's cultural sector.

The forum also aims to enhance cooperation among various institutions involved in the legal regulation of cultural policy.

Developing collaboration in the fields of culture and law is seen as a crucial step toward protecting Azerbaijan's cultural values, raising their international recognition, and promoting a more effective representation of the country's culture on the global stage.

Representatives from various state bodies, as well as specialists in law and culture, are participating in the forum.