OIC international relations academy project continues in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 December 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

On November 17, 2025 – as previously reported – since October this year, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the OIC Youth Forum Eurasia Regional Center, and Baku State University have jointly launched the “Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Model International Relations Academy – 2025” project, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the project, the following lectures have been delivered so far:

Farhad Mammadov, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center, on “The Security System of the South Caucasus in the Context of the 44-Day Patriotic War”;

Leyla Hasanova, Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization and COP29 Young Climate Champion, on “The Importance of International Organizations and Events in Global Recognition and Protection of Interests”;

Aqil Shirinov, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Theology, on “What Has Islamic Civilization Contributed to the World?”;

Nicat Mammadli, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, on “Science, Technological Progress, and State Sovereignty”;

Rafiq Ismayilov, Director of the OIC Youth Forum Eurasia Regional Center, on “Behind-the-Scenes Determinants in International Relations”;

Hesen Hesenov, the first Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, PhD, on “Personal Relations, the Importance of Communication, and Experience-Based Steps in International Relations”;

Mohammed Adil Embarch, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan, on “The Role of International Organizations in Global Affairs: Morocco’s Foreign Policy Priorities and Relations with Azerbaijan”;

Birol Akgün, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, on “Türkiye’s Role in the Muslim World: Challenges and Opportunities”;

Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, on “The Role of International Organizations in International Relations and Kyrgyzstan–Azerbaijan Relations”;

Ahmad Metani, Ambassador of Palestine to Azerbaijan, on “The Role of International Solidarity in the Palestinian Issue.”

The speakers also answered students’ questions and engaged in interactive discussions.

It should be noted that the “OIC Model International Relations Academy – 2025” project will continue for six weeks. During this period, heads of diplomatic missions representing OIC countries in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani officials and field experts, will deliver presentations on international relations, state-building, Islamic civilization, the role of the OIC in the world, fundamentals of national statehood, and other topical issues.

At the beginning of December this year, a simulation of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference, with the participation of Azerbaijani students, is planned in Baku.

In previous years, Azerbaijani students have repeatedly represented Azerbaijan with distinction at “International OIC Model” competitions, attended by representatives of more than 40 OIC member countries.