Azerbaijan, US explore investment and digital partnership opportunities

10 December 2025

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretaries of Commerce William Kimmitt and Jeffrey Kessler, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

It was reported that the meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that Azerbaijan offers a favorable environment for investment.

In addition, the development of the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor, as well as the prompt commissioning of the "TRIPP" project, were discussed.

Opportunities for cooperation in digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity were also explored.

The U.S. side expressed its readiness to support the removal of existing obstacles to the export of U.S.-produced digital products to Azerbaijan.