Azerbaijan formed national culture that incorporates multicultural traditions - Minister [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has addressed the scientific-practical forum "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges" held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azernews reports.

In his speech, he stressed that the conceptual connection between culture and law is deeper and more intertwined than one might imagine. The Culture Minister added that, in order to discuss the contemporary challenges in the relationship between culture and law, it is first necessary to reanalyze and reconsider these concepts:

Adil Karimli emphasized that, in a broad sense, culture is an understanding that encompasses the system of thoughts, values, behaviors, and rules that exist in relation to a nation, giving it a unique identity, balancing internal societal unity, distinguishing it from other nations, and forming consistently over a certain period of time.

The Culture Minister noted that, in a positive sense, law is a set of rules created and implemented by state institutions to formalize and regulate individual freedoms, behaviors, and social relations.

He added that, as a crossroads of diverse and rich cultures, Azerbaijan has formed a national culture that incorporates multicultural traditions and is based on values ​​such as respect for human dignity, freedom, equality, and national identity throughout its centuries-old history.

Adil Karimli noted that Azerbaijani culture has historically been a key factor in fostering national unity and integrity, as well as in building a strong and modern state in the contemporary era. He stressed that the historic victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War further underscores the vital role of Azerbaijan’s national culture.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges" scientific-practical forum aims to examine contemporary challenges in Azerbaijan's legal and cultural sectors and to discuss recent developments in these areas.

Organized for the first time, the Culture and Law Forum provides a key platform for in-depth discussions on the new challenges facing the country's cultural and legal fields, as well as the relevant legal regulations.

During the forum, participants will discuss topics including "Culture and Law," "The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Our Cultural Values," and "The Role of Culture in the System of International Relations."

Experts and representatives of state institutions will engage in discussions on the preservation and development of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including ways to strengthen the legal framework supporting the country's cultural sector.

The forum also aims to enhance cooperation among various institutions involved in the legal regulation of cultural policy.

Developing collaboration in the fields of culture and law is seen as a crucial step toward protecting Azerbaijan's cultural values, raising its international recognition, and promoting a more effective representation of the country's culture on the global stage.

Representatives from various state bodies, as well as specialists in law and culture, are participating in the forum.