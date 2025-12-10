Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 10 2025

Non-oil industrial output shows notable growth

10 December 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
According to the State Statistics Committee, production in the oil and gas sector decreased by 2.1 percent, while industrial output in the non-oil and gas sector recorded an increase of 4.8 percent, highlighting continued expansion in diversified manufacturing and processing activities.

