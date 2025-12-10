Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 10 2025

Non-oil and gas investments rise by over 8 percent in past eleven months of year

10 December 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
Non-oil and gas investments rise by over 8 percent in past eleven months of year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Committee reports that added value in the oil and gas sector declined by 1.8 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.2 percent, maintaining the positive dynamics of economic diversification.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more