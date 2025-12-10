Vietnam ends secondary school diploma in 2026

10 December 2025 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Vietnam's National Assembly on Wednesday approved an amended education law that will eliminate the traditional secondary school diploma starting in 2026, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Under the revised law, students who complete the primary and secondary education programs and meet the requirements set by the Ministry of Education and Training will have their achievement certified directly on their academic transcripts by the school principal, rather than receiving a separate diploma.

The amendment also waives tuition fees and provides free textbooks for all public school students, from primary through high school, according to the report.

The new law is set to take effect on January 1, 2026, marking a significant shift in Vietnam’s approach to education.

Education experts say this move reflects a growing trend in some countries to prioritize continuous assessment over traditional final exams, aiming to reduce student stress and better evaluate learning outcomes. Some students and parents have already joked that the new system could make “graduation ceremonies more about celebration than paperwork.”