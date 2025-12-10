IDD Releases Fall 2025 Edition of Baku Dialogues

10 December 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University is pleased to announce the publication of the Fall 2025 edition of Baku Dialogues, its flagship English-language quarterly policy journal, Azernews reports.

This issue brings together a series of analytical essays exploring shifting geopolitical rivalries, regional security dynamics, and evolving energy strategies across the Silk Road region. The issue opens with an in-depth essay by the U.S. Naval War College`s professor Nikolas K. Gvosdev, titled “Trump’s ‘Business Diplomacy’ in the Caucasus,” which examines the strategic logic behind the United States’ emerging business-driven diplomatic model and its implications for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, regional connectivity, and the TRIPP framework.

A second major article, “The 3Bs Framework: Brussels-Baku-Beijing,” authored by IDD`s Senior Research Fellow Nargiz Azizova, presents a conceptual mapping of three distinct power poles shaping the Silk Road region. The article analyzes how geoeconomic interactions between the European Union, Azerbaijan, and China are shaping a new language of power in the Silk Road region.

The edition also features Chingiz Mammadov's article "Will the Chinese Dragon Outfly the American Eagle?", dedicated to the possible directions of competition between great powers. The article analyzes the new realities and risks created by the China-US competition for the Silk Road region. The increasing multilateralism and balancing approach in Azerbaijan's foreign policy is extensively analyzed in the article "Azerbaijan's Active Non-Alignment" by Farid Shukurlu and Joseph Shumunov.

Energy geoeconomics remains central to this issue. “Azerbaijan’s All-of-the-Above Energy Strategy” article, authored by Artem Krashakov, examines the country’s diversified approach to energy security. Fuzuli Aliyev, in “Baku’s Green Finance Policy,” analyzes the rise of green finance as a driver of sustainable economic transformation. Additionally, Samuel Furfari’s “The Evolution of the EU’s Regulatory Role in Energy” explains the EU’s energy governance and its broader geopolitical significance.

To read or download the full issue, please visit bakudialogues.ada.edu.az.