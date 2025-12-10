Leyla Aliyeva participates in international conference in Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

10 December 2025 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

On December 10, an international conference titled “The Role of Women in Modern Society: Promoting International Cooperation for Sustainable Development” was held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, participated in the conference.

The guests first toured an exhibition showcasing Turkmenistan’s rich cultural heritage and today’s achievements. The exposition included stands visually presenting the country’s successes in various fields and highlighting women’s active participation in state-building, the economy, science, education, and healthcare.

The conference brought together representatives of international organizations and experts to discuss key initiatives on strengthening the role of women and promoting the global sustainable development agenda.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, expressed confidence that the conference would be held in an active and constructive dialogue environment. She noted that the event would serve as an effective platform for promoting initiatives based on the idea of commitment to humanism. “It is women who teach our children the values of life and instill a culture of peace and respect. Their support is fundamental for a humane society. It is necessary to establish an international network of centers supporting women and children to ensure comprehensive assistance. Providing medical and psychological help to children, social and legal support to women, rapid humanitarian aid, and the formation of mobile medical teams are among the important issues,” Oguljahan Atabayeva emphasized. She also spoke about the importance of women’s active participation in social, political, and economic processes.

Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya noted that this year marks three important anniversaries – the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, and the 30th anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status. “Turkmenistan’s neutrality status forms the basis of the country’s foreign policy aimed at dialogue, mediation, and the development of cooperation. Women in Turkmenistan play a significant role in these processes. They represent the country at the UN and other international organizations, participate in negotiations, and contribute to the expansion of multilateral dialogue. Women also actively participate in parliament on issues of education, science, culture, youth policy, social protection, and healthcare,” the Director-General highlighted.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noted that women’s rights are protected in their country and stated that free master’s programs for girls and women, as well as scholarships for studying at the world’s leading universities, have been established. Currently, 35 percent of students studying abroad with state funding are women. “We have also created a unique accelerator program that provides women entrepreneurs with quality financing, mentoring, and access to global experience,” she said.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva noted in her speech that women’s leadership, knowledge, and experience are crucial for the sustainable development of society. Leyla Aliyeva provided information about the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, including its international projects. “The Foundation has implemented school construction and reconstruction projects in a number of countries, including China, Georgia, Egypt, Russia, Romania, Vietnam, and the Netherlands. Programs for the reconstruction of a girls’ school and school infrastructure in Pakistan, as well as the supply of information technology equipment in Kenya and Rwanda, have been carried out.” She also highlighted projects in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Honduras supporting girls’ education and development. Expressing satisfaction that women hold a special place in modern society, the Vice-President of the Foundation stated that they are guardians of family values and cultural traditions.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Foundation’s activities cover important areas such as science, education, healthcare, culture, and ecology, and that local and international projects have been implemented in these areas over the past period. During her speech, she also addressed the problem of the significant drop in the Caspian Sea level, a shared concern: “The decrease in the Caspian Sea level seriously affects the lives of marine creatures such as sturgeon, golden fish, and seals. Pollution of the Caspian waters continues to worsen their condition. This is a global problem that we must address together, and I believe we can save our sea.”

Other speakers discussed the role of women in society, noting that they are the main bearers and guardians of cultural values, customs, traditions, and moral norms. Emphasizing the importance of maximally involving women’s potential in political and economic life to achieve sustainable development, the speakers noted that such conferences are an important platform for multilateral dialogue. The necessity of strengthening partnerships between state institutions, civil society, and international organizations to eliminate obstacles preventing the full realization of women’s potential was highlighted.

The conference continued with panel sessions.