Wednesday December 10 2025

SOCAR becomes Georgia’s top foreign investor in latest FDI ranking

10 December 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC, the Georgian subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured the top position among the ten companies attracting the highest volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia, Azernews reports via local media.

