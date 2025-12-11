Azerbaijan, Russia discuss customs cooperation and North-South corridor development

11 December 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On December 11, a meeting was held at the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Customs Service Alexei Timofeyev, Azernews reports.

During the discussions, the sides focused on enhancing business cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries, improving the efficiency of border crossing processes, and managing cargo flows along the North-South transport corridor, a key regional route linking Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of exchanging information, sharing expertise, and implementing best practices to strengthen trade facilitation and regional connectivity.

Both parties highlighted that such cooperation would contribute to smoother logistics, faster transit times, and greater economic integration across the corridor.