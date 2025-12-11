Azerbaijan, Russia discuss customs cooperation and North-South corridor development
On December 11, a meeting was held at the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Customs Service Alexei Timofeyev, Azernews reports.
During the discussions, the sides focused on enhancing business cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries, improving the efficiency of border crossing processes, and managing cargo flows along the North-South transport corridor, a key regional route linking Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.
The meeting also emphasized the importance of exchanging information, sharing expertise, and implementing best practices to strengthen trade facilitation and regional connectivity.
Both parties highlighted that such cooperation would contribute to smoother logistics, faster transit times, and greater economic integration across the corridor.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!