Culture’s role in global relations debated at ‘Culture and Law’ forum [PHOTOS]

The final panel of the scientific-practical forum "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges" has been devoted to the theme "The Role of Culture in the System of International Relations", Azernews reports. The forum was organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Moderated by Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov, the panel session included Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev; Head of the Department of International Court and Arbitration Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Badir Bayramov; Head of the Department of Private International Law and European Law at Baku State University's Faculty of Law Elizade Mammadov; and Director of the Training Center of the Bar Association, Professor Amir Aliyev of the UNESCO Chair on Human Rights and Information Law at Baku State University.

Discussions examined the place of culture within the framework of international law, the growing role of cultural diplomacy in interstate relations, and the significance of culture as a form of "soft power" in global influence mechanisms. It was emphasized that the protection and sharing of cultural heritage with the international community is not only a matter of cultural policy but also a key factor in strengthening stability and mutual trust in international cooperation.

The panel also addressed cooperation with international organizations, legal obligations in the cultural sphere, the defense of cultural heritage, and the promotion of cultural diversity on a global scale. Speakers noted that Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage serves as an essential component of the country’s foreign policy and contributes to enhancing its reputation on the international stage.

In conclusion, it was stated that strengthening cultural diplomacy and safeguarding cultural heritage at the international level will further consolidate Azerbaijan’s position in the global arena.

Held for the first time, the Culture and Law Forum served as an important platform for comprehensive discussions on emerging challenges in Azerbaijan’s cultural and legal spheres, as well as the legislative measures addressing them.

The agenda featured major themes, including "Culture and Law," "The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Our Cultural Values," and "The Role of Culture in the System of International Relations."

Specialists and representatives from state institutions exchanged views on safeguarding and advancing Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, with particular attention to strengthening the legal foundations that support the cultural sector.

The forum also sought to foster closer cooperation among institutions responsible for shaping and regulating cultural policy.

Strengthening collaboration between the fields of culture and law was highlighted as a vital step toward protecting national values, enhancing their global recognition, and ensuring more effective promotion of Azerbaijan's cultural identity on the international stage.

Participants included officials from various government bodies alongside experts in law and culture.