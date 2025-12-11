President Ilham Aliyev: Current level of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations a source of satisfaction

11 December 2025 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

“The current level of development of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations is a source of satisfaction. We attach great importance to the growth of our interstate relations, which possess significant potential, and to the expansion of our cooperation in various fields, particularly energy, agriculture, industry, and others,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on the occasion of his country’s national holiday – Independence Day.

“I fondly recall our meeting in New York in September, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust. I am confident that, in the interests of our peoples and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will succeed in strengthening our friendly ties and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally through our joint efforts,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.