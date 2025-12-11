Azerbaijan–Latvia Interparliamentary Group meets with Latvian Ambassador in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On 10 December, members of the Azerbaijan–Latvia interparliamentary working group held a meeting with Latvia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Edgars Skuja, at the Milli Majlis.

Azernews reports that the purpose of the meeting was to introduce the ambassador to the newly formed friendship group following the parliamentary elections.

The sides held extensive discussions on the development of bilateral relations. They exchanged views on continuing cooperation and experience-sharing in agriculture, the food industry, and healthcare, as well as increasing mutual visits and expanding collaboration in these fields.

Kamran Bayramov, head of the working group, noted that both 2024 and 2025 have been rich and significant in terms of the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

In 2024, the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. A series of political, economic, and humanitarian events were held in both nations, accompanied by reciprocal visits.

It was emphasized that this year, in particular, several important mutual visits took place. In May, Latvia’s Minister of Agriculture visited Azerbaijan to attend agriculture and food industry exhibitions. In August, Latvia’s Minister of Health visited Baku, participated in a gastroenterology congress, and met with members of the Friendship Group at the Milli Majlis. A few days ago, a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, paid a working visit to Latvia, held numerous meetings, and signed a Cooperation Agreement between the health ministries of the two countries in the fields of healthcare and medical science.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening interparliamentary cooperation. Expanding ties between the Milli Majlis and the Latvian Seimas, organizing reciprocal visits, and supporting each other’s positions on international platforms were identified as priority areas.

The ambassador was also briefed on developments in Azerbaijan and the wider region, efforts to advance the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda, the outcomes of the Washington Summit, reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, and the implementation of the “Great Return” State Program. The ambassador was informed about the political, economic, and humanitarian significance of achieving lasting peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by MPs Sevil Mikayilova, Elchin Mirzabeyli, Azer Allahveranov, Mahir Suleymanli, Malik Hasanov, Aydın Huseynov, and other officials, all members of the Azerbaijan–Latvia interparliamentary working group.