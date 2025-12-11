Azerbaijan to host U-20 Judo Championship

11 December 2025 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan U-20 Judo Championship is set to take place on December 13–14, bringing together the country's most promising young judokas, Azernews reports.

The event will be organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, according to the Federation's official release. A total of 169 athletes from 55 clubs and sports societies will compete across 14 weight categories, showcasing their skills and determination on the tatami.

The competition will begin with individual bouts on the first day, followed by team events. The qualification rounds are scheduled to start at 10:00, with the final block commencing at 17:00.

The championship promises to be an exciting display of young talent and a stepping stone for the next generation of Azerbaijani judo champions.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.