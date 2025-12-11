Azerbaijan, Kenya praise strengthening ties at high-level meeting in Nairobi [PHOTO]

11 December 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, has met with Kenya’s Prime Minister and concurrently Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

According to the Embassy, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations this year and noted that the series of high-level and intensive visits throughout the year had made an important contribution to strengthening cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral spheres.

Prime Minister Mudavadi stated that the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, held on 23 September this year at the UN Headquarters in New York, as well as the warm rapport between the leaders, serves the interests of both countries. He stressed that the first political consultations held this year between the two foreign ministries, followed by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s official visit to Kenya, represented a significant milestone in bilateral ties.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev highlighted the importance of making full use of the available opportunities to broaden existing cooperation. He pointed to the results achieved this year in the fields of energy, ICT, judicial and legal cooperation, inter-parliamentary relations, penitentiary services, and education. He also noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan’s ADA University and Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy under the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs creates new opportunities for expanding partnership between the diplomatic services of both countries.

The Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the preparations, initiatives, and planned activities for WUF13, which will take place in Baku from 17–22 May 2026. He emphasised that, for the first time in the Forum’s history, a Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held. It was underlined that Azerbaijan, recognised as a global urban development champion, and Kenya have substantial potential for cooperation in promoting international collaboration in sustainable urbanisation and climate issues. WUF13 is expected to offer strong opportunities for close engagement, including enhanced connectivity between the COP and WUF platforms in these areas.

The meeting also noted that educational scholarships provided to Kenyan youth under the “Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant” programme, along with humanitarian assistance from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan International Development Agency to schools and hospitals in Kenya, have made a significant contribution to strengthening friendly relations between the two peoples.