US lawmaker moves to repeal Amendment 907 restricting aid to Azerbaijan

11 December 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US House of Representatives member Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill aimed at completely repealing Amendment 907, Azernews reports.

Information about this was posted on the Congressional website.

Note that this amendment restricts the US from providing direct military and financial assistance to Azerbaijan.

Recall that in August of 2025, the US President signed an order temporarily suspending the application of Amendment 907 to the Freedom Support Act. This amendment, adopted in 1992, prohibits the provision of US state assistance to Azerbaijan.

Official Baku expressed hope that, taking into account the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the US, and the growing role of Azerbaijan in the wider region, the US side will take practical steps to completely repeal this amendment.