Azerbaijan, Syria discuss media cooperation at Abu Dhabi summit

11 December 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A bilateral meeting took place between Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Hamza Al-Mustafa, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic, within the framework of the “Bridge” media and content industry summit held in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

According to the Agency, the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the field of media and communications, including the expansion of information flows and areas of mutual interest.

Issues such as combating disinformation, establishing a reliable information environment, strengthening dialogue, and developing institutional relations were also discussed during the meeting.