Panel session on Azerbaijani Constitution and cultural values held in Baku [PHOTOS]

A panel session "The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Our Cultural Values" has been held as part of the scientific-practical forum "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges", organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports. The event was moderated by Rashad Ibadov, Dean of the Law Faculty at ADA University.

Speakers included Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Justice Toghrul Huseynov; Rector of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service Elshad Nasirov; Head of the UNESCO Chair on Human Rights and Information Law at Baku State University's Law Faculty and member of the Bar Association Turqay Huseynov; Dean of the Law Faculty at Baku State University, Associate Professor Zaur Aliyev; Executive Director of the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives Samir Mahmudov; and Head of the Legal Department of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry Gular Mikayilova.

The panel featured wide-ranging discussions on the legal aspects of contemporary challenges, the protection of national heritage, and the role of culture in state policy.

Speakers emphasized that the legal norms and principles enshrined in Azerbaijan's Constitution provide a solid foundation for safeguarding, developing, and transmitting the country's cultural values to future generations. In this context, the importance of building state cultural policy in a more flexible, functional, and globally aligned manner was underlined.

Discussions also focused on the implementation of legislation adopted for the protection of cultural heritage, the improvement of governance mechanisms in this field, and the application of international experience.

At the same time, participants addressed issues related to the modern challenges facing culture. Against the backdrop of globalization, digitalization, and the acceleration of information flows, it was noted that new legal approaches are required to protect cultural heritage. The necessity of joint efforts by both state institutions and independent experts was particularly highlighted.

Organized for the first time, the Culture and Law Forum provided a key platform for in-depth discussions on the new challenges facing the country's cultural and legal fields, as well as the relevant legal regulations.

The forum addressed key topics such as "Culture and Law," "The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Our Cultural Values," and "The Role of Culture in the System of International Relations."

Experts and representatives of state institutions engaged in discussions on the preservation and development of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including ways to strengthen the legal framework supporting the country's cultural sector.

The forum also aimed to enhance cooperation among various institutions involved in the legal regulation of cultural policy.

Developing collaboration in the fields of culture and law is seen as a crucial step toward protecting Azerbaijan's cultural values, raising their international recognition, and promoting a more effective representation of the country's culture on the global stage.

Representatives from various state bodies, as well as specialists in law and culture, participated in the forum.