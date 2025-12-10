Zelensky: China, Russia intensifying military coop

10 December 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Wednesday that his country's intelligence services have noted an intensification of China's military cooperation with Russia in the military industry, citing a report by the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko, Azernews reports.

"We note the strengthening of the de facto de-sovereignty of part of the Russian territory in favor of China. This is primarily about the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"Global security should not lose out due to the fact that Russia's appetite for aggression is not decreasing," he added.

The Ukrainian president also said that Ivashchenko instructed the intelligence service to monitor China and Russia's collaboration more objectively, paying attention to all aspects related to the national interests of Ukraine, as well as Europe and the United States.