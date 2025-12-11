Starmer: Europe strong, united behind Ukraine
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insisted that the Old Continent remains strong and in support of Ukraine following United States President Donald Trump's criticism of European leaders, Azernews reports.
"On the question of Europe and President Trump's comments, what I see is a strong Europe, united behind Ukraine and united behind our long-standing values of freedom and democracy. And I will always stand up for those values and those freedoms," Starmer stressed during the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons.
In a previous interview, Trump slammed the European Union and the rest of the continent as a "decaying group" with "weak" leaders who are "talking too much" and "not delivering" for Ukraine as it is trying to repel Russia's military campaign. Later, Trump claimed he told Starmer to implement a wiser energy policy to stay in office.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!