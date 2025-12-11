Nizami Cinema Center holds awarding ceremony of 16th Baku Int'l Film Festival [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Nizami Cinema Center has hosted the awards ceremony of the 16th Baku International Film Festival, organized by the Young Filmmakers Center with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Azernews reports.

Over five days, 78 films from 34 countries were screened, with all screenings open to the public.

"The festival annually brings together filmmakers and representatives from different countries, encourages contemporary authors, and creates opportunities for creative development, showcasing works, and exchanging experience. Since last year, the festival has included a feature film competition and offers four competitive programs, each evaluated by a separate jury," said the festival director Fehruz Shamiyev.

In the international program of debut feature films, 10 entries were judged by a jury consisting of Nadir Badalov (Azerbaijan), Niki Karimi (Iran), Zeynep Atakan (Turkiye), and Igor Sukman (Belarus).

The international short film jury included Faruk Guven (Turkiye), Rufat Asadov (Azerbaijan), and Carmen Gray (New Zealand).

The jury for the Talents of Asia competition featured Ali-Sattar Guliyev and Daniel Guliyev (Azerbaijan), and Roman Dorofeev (Russia).

Within the national competition, 16 short feature and documentary films, along with 5 student works, were presented. The jury consisted of Fariz Ahmadov, Reza Siami, Farida Jalilova, and Sevda Sultanova.

Audiences also enjoyed out-of-competition screenings. Under the program Our Language, films shot in Azerbaijani by compatriots living abroad were showcased. Cooperation with the British Council enabled special screenings of BAFTA candidate films.

The festival’s main award was the Golden Pomegranate (Qızıl Nar). In addition, winners in various categories received special prizes and diplomas.

Winners of th 16th Baku Internatinal film Festival:

International Competition of Debut Feature Films

Best Film – The Lesson Learned / Director: Bálint Szimler / Hungary

Best Director – Karst / Director: Yang Suiyi / China

Best Screenplay – Bonds, Roots and Passions / Screenwriter: Ferit Karahan, Director: Sunay Terzioğlu / Turkiye

Best Cinematography – Guardian of the Field / Cinematographer: Morteza Ghafouri, Director: Seyed Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan / Iran

Jury Special Prize – The Kiss of the Grashopper / Director: Elmar Imamov / Germany, Italy, Luxembourg

International Short Film Competition

Best Fiction Film – . Baadarane / Director: Samah El Kadi / Lebanon

Best Documentary – When the Land Leaves / Director: Frederico Lobo / Portugal

Best Animation – Profitable Place / Director: Alex Maksimov / Belarus

Best Director of a Fiction Film – The Spectacle / Director: Balint Kenyeres / Hungary, France

Jury Special Mentions:

– The Last Sunday of May / Director: Alejandro Bordier / Luxembourg

– Village of Ballet Dancers / Director: Fatih Diren / Turkiye

Talents of Asia Competition

Best Film – The Mould / Director: Mohammad Reza Nourmandipour / Iran

Jury Prize – The Deer's Tooth/ Director: Saif Hammash / Palestine

Jury Special Mention – A Day in Life / Director: Ye Ouyang/ China

National Competition Winners

Best Fiction Film – Early Feelings / Director: Nurlan Hasanli

Best Director – In the Gorge / Director: Abulfaz Iskandarov

Best Documentary – Palaces of Memory / Director: Metleb Mukhtarov

Best Student Film – The Trial / Director: Orkhan Babayev

Jury Diploma – Loca Tacentia/ Director: Rena Ahmadova

Jury Special Mention – Vusala Gasimova, cinematographer of "I Returned" / Director: Mahammad Mammadov

Jury Special Mention – Nigar Suleyman, "For original music and productive contribution to cinema"

Within Baku Cinema Breeze 2025, Cinema Days of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan were also held.

