Baku, Islamabad eye strengthening cultural ties [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, as part of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude for the high-level representation of the brotherly country at the international festival. The minister underlined that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Pakistan are united by strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood, and emphasized that the sincere relations between the leaders of the two countries determine the high level of bilateral ties.

He noted that Pakistan has always unequivocally supported Azerbaijan's just cause, and relations between the two countries are strengthening year by year.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi thanked for the warm meeting. He underlined the great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and noted the necessity of preparing a roadmap and a cooperation program for this purpose.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on cooperation in various areas of culture.

At the end, the guest presented the minister with publications about Azerbaijan, and commemorative photographs were taken.

Azerbaijan is hosting the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 for the first time. The large-scale event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In connection with this prestigious event, more than 300 guests, including official representatives, experts in science, culture, and the creative industries, have arrived in Azerbaijan from nearly 50 countries.

The festival focuses on the development of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of Islamic values—tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity.

The promotion of joint projects in the fields of economy, education, science, and tourism, as well as the establishment of sustainable partnerships between member states and the strengthening of the integration of creative industries into the global economy, are also among the main goals.

OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 features high-level meetings of OIC member states' ministers of culture, the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), the "Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition" (MYEXPO), the "Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025" international film program, the "Eastern Fashion Show" – presentations by young and renowned designers from OIC countries, the International Summit on Gaming Technologies (G-HUB), as well as various cultural projects related to theater, music, dance, and animation.