Konya unveils first phase of Suriçi Bazaar revival with major urban renewal vision

11 December 2025 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum attended the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the Suriçi Bazaar, which is undergoing urban renewal in Konya’s Şükran neighborhood. In his speech, Minister Kurum underlined that they have implemented investments exceeding 229 billion TL in Konya across a broad range of areas from infrastructure and superstructure to urban transformation, social housing, and cultural revitalization projects.

Providing information about the newly inaugurated Suriçi Bazaar Phase 1 Project, Minister Kurum said:

“In 2021, we made a promise here; we said, ‘Starting from the transformation at Mevlana Square, we will establish a cultural valley extending to Suriçi, Bedesten, and Altın Çarşı.’ We attached great importance to this project. Every ancient city eventually confronts its historic core, its narrow streets, and derelict buildings. We did not remain spectators to this scene. Just as we intricately restored historic squares and inner-city districts across Türkiye, we did the same in Konya. Today, the shops surrounding the Mevlana Tomb—once worn down by the weight of years—now shine brightly. Our Mevlana Bazaar and Altın Bazaar greet us in all their splendor. Today, we are here in the Suriçi district to continue these efforts. Together with our Ministry, our Metropolitan Municipality, and Meram Municipality, we are once again bringing to light Konya’s centuries-old memory.”

Minister Kurum stated that a comprehensive project is being carried out on an area of 165,000 square meters in Suriçi:

“So far, all structural landscaping works in three blocks have been completed. In Şükran Neighborhood, we have completed 307 shops and offices in accordance with their original architectural character. We have also allocated a parking area so that our tradespeople and visitors can shop comfortably. This magnificent commercial zone, surrounded by the Kalecik, Mücellit, Kapu, and Erdemşah mosques, has become a beautiful summary of Konya. This project is not just an architectural renovation. Through this project, we are preserving the largest surviving Seljuk bath ruins under a transparent dome. Every visitor who comes here will not only see the traces of a historic hammam; they will feel the grandeur of the Seljuks and breathe in the spirituality of Mevlana’s city. This project is a work of vision, a declaration of civilizational ambition. Our geodesic glass dome, in particular, will protect not only the Seljuk heritage but also our future. It will be a signature mark on Türkiye’s urbanization vision, stamped here in Konya.”

Minister Kurum emphasized that construction and rehabilitation work is ongoing not only in Konya but also in the 11 provinces affected by the disaster of the century:

“I was in Hatay over the weekend. A few days earlier, we visited Kahramanmaraş. As someone who was there immediately after February 6, I feel immense pride and joy at the progress made. We sat with our citizens who cried with us back then, and now we sit with them peacefully in their new homes. At that time, we embraced each other tightly to heal the wounds; today we reunite with joy. Four hundred and fifty thousand homes—this is no small task. We rebuilt an area the size of an entire country by working 24/7. We did not only build homes; we rebuilt the shops, markets, squares, parks, and all the social facilities—entire cities. God willing, on December 27, we will deliver the final keys in Hatay together with our President. The work in our 11 provinces cannot be summarized in a few sentences; it is a revival mobilization unprecedented in world history. Let me say this clearly: if Türkiye today has reached the level of completing more than 453,000 homes—delivering 23 homes per hour, 550 homes per day—this success is the result of determination, perseverance, and the solidarity of the state and the nation. It is the determination and will put forward by our leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.”

Minister Kurum also spoke about the 500,000-unit social housing project that covers all 81 provinces:

“As part of this major initiative, we are delivering good news to my hometown, Konya, as well. In Konya, we are providing a total of 15,200 homes to our citizens, including 9,370 in the central districts, 500 in Akşehir, 500 in Ereğli, 500 in Seydişehir, 450 in Beyşehir, and 300 in Karapınar, covering 31 districts. I sincerely believe that these new homes will help reduce rental prices both here in Konya and across the other provinces.”

In his speech at the ceremony, Konya Governor İbrahim Akın said:

“Our esteemed ancestors built as if performing an act of worship. The Suriçi Bazaar has become a special structure rising as a reflection and cornerstone of this ancient urban tradition in our time. In this respect, making the Seljuk-era remains visible within the same space as contemporary architecture has brought together our commitment to preservation with our will to build the future.”

Konya MP Selman Özboyacı drew attention to the importance of preserving the remains of the largest known Seljuk bath, saying, “Once all stages are completed, the center of Konya will be transformed into something entirely new.”

Konya Metropolitan Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay provided information about the project:

“This place was truly like a blemish at the heart of the city. I want to express that the transformation achieved so far is incredible. I said earlier that what we are doing is part of a larger story. Konya is a ‘darülmülk,’ and we will continue this work until we revive all structures within the city walls of this darülmülk.”

Meram Mayor Mustafa Kavuş added:

“In this massive project, we advanced step by step. Like digging a well with a needle, we proceeded slowly and patiently. This place is coming to life more and more every day, being renewed and rising. With each inauguration we hold within the Suriçi Project, we move step by step toward the grand finale.”