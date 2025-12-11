NATO's Rutte: We are Russia's next target

11 December 2025 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday that the alliance is "Russia's next target," insisting that NATO must be prepared for "further tensions and escalation", Azernews reports.

"We are already in harm's way ... Too many are quietly complacent. Too many don't feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now," he said, stressing that allied defense spending and production "must rise rapidly."

Rutte also underlined that this year, Russia has become even more "reckless and ruthless," both toward NATO and Ukraine, detailing that in 2025, so far, Moscow has launched over 46,000 missiles and drones against Ukraine.