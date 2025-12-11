National boxer started European Championship with impressive victory [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The U-17 European Boxing Championship has kicked off in Keinbaum, Germany, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the competition, four Azerbaijani boxers entered the ring. Ali Abasli (52 kg) defeated Gabriel Cuffarini (Italy) 5-0 in the 1/16 finals, with the scorecards reading: 30-26, 30-25, 30-27, 30-26, 30-25.

On December 11, during the 1/8 finals, Gardash Rahimov (46 kg) will fight Hasan Pehlivan Uçak (Turkiye), and Ali Aliyev (48 kg) will compete against Noa Sanchez (France). Aykhan Hasanov (50 kg) will face Berat Akduman (Turkiye), and Ibrahim Badalli (54 kg) will fight Michael McDonagh (Ireland). Sema Abbasova (66 kg) will compete against Oliwia Małyszek (Poland), while Shukar Aliyev (75 kg) will face Valentin Zefi (Albania). Ismayil Valiyev (80 kg) will fight Elvir-Augustin Dinu (Romania), and Safdar Mammadzade (+80 kg) will compete against Arian Leon Kostrika (Germany).

On December 12, in the 1/8 finals, Zahra Mammadova (52 kg) will face Laura Dorko (Hungary), and Gular Huseynova (48 kg) will fight Oleksandra Mishchenko (Ukraine). Fidan Bakarova (63 kg) will compete against Antonina Bieniecka (Poland), while Raul Heydarli (57 kg) will face Kalib Walshe (Ireland). Shahin Aslanov (60 kg) will fight Demid Klochko (Israel), and Nurlan Suleymanov (66 kg) will compete against Baturalp Çevik (Turkiye). Adil Zalov (70 kg) will face Hakan Arda Ilgün (Turkiye).

On December 13, in the quarterfinals, Jamila Muradli (54 kg) will face the winner of the bout between Elena Mourolova (The Czech Republic) and Yevanyelina Petruk (Ukraine).

A total of twenty-nine countries are participating in the championship. The winners will be announced on December 17.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.