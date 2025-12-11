Millionaire Concept honors Ali Hajizade for transformative contributions to PR Industry [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Kamala Allahverdiyeva

At a gala in Baku, PR and communications strategist Ali Hajizade has been honored with the Millionaire Concept Award for "Transformative Contributions to PR Industry," a distinction that places him alongside a small circle of global business leaders and public figures recognized for reshaping their industries. The ceremony, held at the Fairmont Baku on 1 December, brought together guests and entrepreneurs from Africa, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the post‑Soviet region, underscoring the event's international character and the global reach of its network.

The Millionaire Concept, founded by Azerbaijani entrepreneur Agil Mamiyev, is a private membership club and business platform that has been listed among the region's most exclusive clubs and is known for convening high‑end business galas in cooperation with international brands and luxury venues. Its awards are positioned as distinctions for individuals who have successfully transformed or innovated their industries, and candidates in each category are drawn from large national and sectoral pools of already successful professionals before a small number of honorees are selected. "Our awards are not popularity contests," said Agil Mamiyev, Founder and President of Millionaire Concept, in opening remarks. "For every edition, we run a strict, multi‑level selection process that starts with a broad map of leading figures in each country and field. After independent screening, due diligence checks, and input from our international partners, only a handful of names reach the final stage and ultimately receive an award. We are interested in people who don't just succeed personally, but who move their industries forward."

The recent, parallel honorees on the Millionaire Concept platform illustrate the level of competition. Among them is Alexander Orlov, founder and chairman of Bulldozer Group, who has spent more than two decades in the global F&B sector and the past thirteen years building Bulldozer into a powerhouse of luxury hospitality. Another is H.E. Ali Ahmed Dinar, the 30th Sultan of the Islamic Sultanate of Darfur, a 500‑year‑old dynasty. In addition to his hereditary role, he is a prominent Sudanese national figure, serving as the founder and chairman of Dinar Holding Group in Turkey and Kenya, and as chair of the boards of Baqt Al‑Rida University and the Sultan Ali Dinar Islamic Complex, while overseeing the Sultan Ali Dinar Museum and related foundations. On the financial side, Christopher Aleo, the Italian‑Swiss CEO of iSwiss Bank, received the Millionaire Concept Award 2025 in Baku for his role in modernizing international banking and cross‑border money transfers, after building a rapidly expanding network of digital financial services and being recognized by Forbes for innovation in the financial world.

It is against this backdrop that the award for "Transformative Contributions to PR Industry" was conferred on Ali Hajizade, highlighting his dual profile as both a practitioner and theorist of modern PR and communications. Born in Baku in 1984 and now based in Washington, D.C., Hajizade is the founder and CEO of Hajizade Group, a firm he launched in 2012 that was identified by independent market research as the leading PR company in Azerbaijan by 2023 performance. From the United States, he also leads Sawol Communications, a PR agency specializing in complex communications challenges and crisis management for clients in the U.S., the Middle East, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus. He is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), a senior member of the E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA), and a member of the London-based Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the world's largest professional organization for public affairs, PR, and communications.

In addition to the practical, business-oriented side of his work, Hajizade frequently speaks as a theorist, publishing articles in specialized and academic journals, and giving lectures and seminars. He is known as the creator of a unique method in crisis communications.