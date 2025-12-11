President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan

11 December 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Azernews reports.

''Dear Serdar Gurbanguliyevich,

I sincerely congratulate you and your fraternal people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The adoption on 12 December 1995 of the resolution by the United Nations General Assembly — with the unanimous support of 185 countries — recognizing Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status was a landmark event inscribed in golden letters in your country’s history. Over the past period, Turkmenistan, pursuing a policy of neutrality, has achieved significant success and has developed rapidly in all areas.

Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status is based on the historical heritage and traditions of your peace-loving people and is rooted in the principles of dialogue and mutual respect. Today, Turkmenistan’s neutrality policy plays an important role in strengthening peace and security both regionally and globally.

We have always respected your country’s neutrality policy. For this reason, the Republic of Azerbaijan was a co-author of the relevant United Nations General Assembly resolutions on Turkmenistan’s neutrality in both 1995 and 2015.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the good traditions of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan interstate relations — stemming from the will of our fraternal peoples — and to deepen our strategic partnership.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Turkmenistan,'' the letter reads.