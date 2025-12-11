Preliminary hearing begins in terrorism case against Karen Avanesyan in Khankendi

11 December 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A preliminary hearing has commenced in the criminal case against Karen Avanesyan, who is accused of committing terrorism and other particularly serious crimes in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

The case is being reviewed at the Ganja Grave Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Natig Aliyev. During the session, the court clarified the defendant’s personal details and explained his rights and obligations.

The investigation into the case, launched by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, was completed on September 14. The probe concerned a terrorist act involving firearms and ammunition that resulted in an explosion in Khankendi, as well as the attempted deliberate killing of more than two police officers in connection with terrorism.

According to the investigation, reasonable suspicions were established that Avanesyan, a 1967-born resident of the city of Armenian origin, committed a series of grave offenses.

Investigators determined that Avanesyan obtained an AKMS automatic weapon, its components, and several hand grenades left behind by illegal armed groups operating in Khankendi until September 2023. He allegedly hid the weapons in the area and kept them for an extended period with the intention of carrying out terrorist acts, creating public panic, and committing intentional homicide.

On September 14, at around 07:00, Avanesyan allegedly left the social shelter where he resided, retrieved the hidden weapons, prepared them for use, and took up position inside an abandoned house. After observing a large group of police officers attempting to locate him, he concluded that conditions were suitable to carry out the planned terrorist attack. He then opened fire on the approaching officers with an automatic weapon and threw hand grenades, causing explosions.

As a result, three police officers sustained various injuries, were promptly evacuated, and received necessary medical treatment, which saved their lives.

Despite repeated lawful warnings, Avanesyan reportedly resisted arrest while armed. Police detained him using necessary force, after which he was hospitalized and provided medical assistance.

Based on the collected evidence, Avanesyan has been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code, including attempted murder of two or more persons connected to terrorism, committing terrorism using firearms, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, and resistance against law enforcement officers (Articles 29, 120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 214.2.3, 228.1, and 315).

Following a motion by the investigative body and the prosecutor overseeing the case, the Khankendi City Court ordered Avanesyan’s arrest as a preventive measure.