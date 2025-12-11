AICC Caspian concludes with awards ceremony and strong industry commitments [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference (AICC), hosted by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), concluded this week following three days of intensive technical discussions, expert-led sessions, and cross-industry collaboration. The closing ceremony marked the end of the event with the presentation of certificates and medals to participating companies and delegates based on their fields of contribution.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Murad Mehdiyev, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC, highlighted the significance of this year’s gathering and the strong engagement from across the Caspian and global energy markets.

“Over the past three days, we have engaged in exceptional technical discussions and knowledge-sharing focused on the core pillars of our industry—corrosion control, advanced coating technologies, cathodic protection, materials performance, and asset integrity management,” Mehdiyev said.

“Through insightful presentations, case studies, and panel discussions from leading experts across the Caspian region and the global energy sector, we have highlighted the challenges, innovations, and strategies shaping the future of safe, reliable, and sustainable operations.”

Mehdiyev noted that this year’s edition has once again reinforced AICC Caspian as the premier regional platform dedicated to corrosion, coatings, and asset integrity. The conference successfully united operators, EPCs, technology providers, researchers, manufacturers, and end users committed to strengthening infrastructure resilience and advancing technical excellence.

During his address, Mehdiyev also referenced early discussions regarding the next edition of AICC:

“As we look ahead to the next edition of AICC Caspian, there is a plan to have the event next year—though not yet confirmed—but the officially scheduled edition is set for December 2026 in Baku. We expect it to be much bigger, with greater engagement from key stakeholders, vendors, and technology leaders.”

He encouraged continued collaboration and support from industry partners to ensure even greater technical value and innovation in future editions.

It should be noted that this year’s forum brought together more than 500 delegates from over 20 countries, including leading specialists, senior executives, and technology providers across the global oil and gas sector. Over the three-day program, participants explored the latest innovations, challenges, and best practices in asset integrity management, corrosion mitigation, protective coatings, materials performance, and cathodic protection—key disciplines that underpin the safety and reliability of critical energy infrastructure.

The conference closed with recognition of the participants and organizations whose contributions enriched the technical value of the forum, followed by the awarding of certificates and achievement medals.