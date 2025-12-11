Another meeting of Organizing Committee for WUF13 Held [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Another meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held on December 11.

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, opened the meeting, noting that urban development is a priority area in Azerbaijan’s national development strategy, approved by President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that the modern approaches adopted in the country strengthen economic sustainability, improve social welfare, and ensure effective adaptation to climate change.

Nuriyev highlighted the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out, particularly in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions over the past five years, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s strategic vision in urban development, systematic planning, and strong implementation capacity. He noted that the rapid post-conflict restoration has created a new model of urban development in the country.

The Chairman underlined that these achievements have increased international interest in Azerbaijan’s experience and positioned the country as a reliable partner in urban development. “Hosting WUF13 in Baku in 2026 reflects Azerbaijan’s contribution to global urban development, its commitment to sustainable development, and the high trust it has earned internationally.”

Nuriyev emphasized that preparations for WUF13 are under the direct attention of the President and outlined the work carried out since the first meeting of the Organizing Committee.

Reports by committee members followed, covering progress in general preparations, as well as substantive, communication, and organizational-logistical work.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman issued instructions regarding the WUF13 preparation process, including implementation of the Action Plan and other tasks in line with the President’s directives, to ensure the successful organization and high-level execution of the event.