Vietnam to build high-speed railway

11 December 2025 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Vinspeed, a division of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has received approval to build a high-speed railway connecting downtown Ho Chi Minh City with coastal areas in southeastern Vietnam, Azernews reports.

The project is estimated to cost 102.4 trillion VND (approximately $3.9 billion), with construction scheduled to begin on December 19.

According to project plans, the railway will stretch 54 kilometers, and trains will travel at speeds of up to 350 km/h. The journey from central Ho Chi Minh City to the terminal station at Kanze on the South China Sea coast is expected to take just 20 minutes—a dramatic reduction from the current 1.5-hour travel time.

The line will operate six trains, running at 20-minute intervals, offering a fast and frequent connection between the city and the coast. Experts predict that the new high-speed route could transform regional tourism, boosting weekend trips to the seaside and potentially spurring economic growth in surrounding areas. In addition, the project reflects Vietnam's broader push to modernize its transportation infrastructure and expand high-speed rail networks.