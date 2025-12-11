Azernews.Az

Thursday December 11 2025

Mexico hikes tariffs on Chinese products

11 December 2025 21:11 (UTC+04:00)
Mexico hikes tariffs on Chinese products

The new tariffs, designed to protect and stimulate Mexico's domestic industries, are set to take effect in 2026.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more